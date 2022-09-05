Further use of the Trent 60 gas pumping unit at the Nord Stream pipeline's Portovaya compressor station without addressing an oil leak creates risks of fire or explosion, the Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Monday

On Friday, Gazprom said that it had received a warning from Russian technical watchdog Rostekhnadzor about the oil leak at the only remaining working engine for the pipeline, and it had been completely stopped until the issues were eliminated.

"Further operation of this gas pumping unit without eliminating the identified defects creates a risk of fire or explosion, that is, it affects the industrial safety of the entire station," Gazprom wrote on its Telegram channel.