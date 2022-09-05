UrduPoint.com

Further Use Of Trent 60 Unit At Nord Stream's Portovaya Station Creates Risks - Gazprom

Further use of the Trent 60 gas pumping unit at the Nord Stream pipeline's Portovaya compressor station without addressing an oil leak creates risks of fire or explosion, the Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) Further use of the Trent 60 gas pumping unit at the Nord Stream pipeline's Portovaya compressor station without addressing an oil leak creates risks of fire or explosion, the Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Monday.

On Friday, Gazprom said that it had received a warning from Russian technical watchdog Rostekhnadzor about the oil leak at the only remaining working engine for the pipeline, and it had been completely stopped until the issues were eliminated.

"Further operation of this gas pumping unit without eliminating the identified defects creates a risk of fire or explosion, that is, it affects the industrial safety of the entire station," Gazprom wrote on its Telegram channel.

