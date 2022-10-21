Future bilateral trade with Pakistan are bright, says Nigerian High Commissioner

Nigerian High Commissioner in Pakistan Mohammad Bello Abiyo Friday said that prospects for further bilateral economic and trade cooperation between Nigeria and Pakistan were bright, however, he underscored the need of removing hurdles in the enhancement of bilateral trade volume between both the countries

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Nigerian High Commissioner in Pakistan Mohammad Bello Abiyo Friday said that prospects for further bilateral economic and trade cooperation between Nigeria and Pakistan were bright, however, he underscored the need of removing hurdles in the enhancement of bilateral trade volume between both the countries.

Abiyo was addressing members of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry during a meeting, chaired by the chamber's senior vice president Shahid Hussain here at SCCI's House.

Ejaz Khan Afridi, vice president of the chamber, former senior vice president Imran Khan, former vice president Abdul Jalil Jan, executive members Lala Badshah, Munawar Khurshid, Kashif Amin, Javed Ahmad Khan, and Ihsanullah, Shams Rahim, Rashid Iqbal Siddique, Naeem Qasmi, Zahoor Khan, Aftab Iqbal, Waris Khan Afridi, Faiz Rasool, Waqar Ahmad, Ayub Sethi, Ishtiaq Muhammad along with traders, industrialists, importers and exporters were present in a large number.

The Nigerian High Commissioner who was accompanied by the Chairman of the SCCI Standing Committee on education, Saboor Sethi visited the chamber and addressed the members of the business community. He said that Nigeria and Pakistan have cordial political and diplomatic relationships.

However, he said trade and economic volume between Nigeria and Pakistan was very low, which should be improved by taking full advantage of available opportunities and taking these relations to new heights through promotion of business to business contacts, launching of joint ventures, and utilization of all resources, potentials and experiences to optimal level.

Abiyo emphasized the need to remove hurdles, especially issues that have been faced by the business community of the both countries on a priority basis. He added that the issue of non-competitiveness in prices should be resolved as soon as possible.

The Nigerian HC assured the SCCI members that there will be no problem to them in visa issuance and invited them to make investments in potential sectors of Nigeria. He stressed addressing impediments in bilateral trade through adopting a joint mechanism.

Shahid Hussain, while earlier addressing the meeting, called for further strengthening bilateral trade relations between Pakistan and Nigeria.

He invited the Nigerian investors to invest in the potential sectors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa like gas, oil, marble, mining, safety matches, precious and semi-precious stones and other opportunities in the province.

SCCI senior office bearers said that KP is a gate-way to the Central Asian Republic (CARs) from where Nigerian manufactured products would be easily exported to the Central Asian Countries via Afghanistan.