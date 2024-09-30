Future Economy Depends On Technology: Prof. Ahsan Iqbal
Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2024 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Measures Professor Ahsan Iqbal has said that future economy depends on technology that has to be introduced in every sector to compete with the world.
He said that the youth skilled in technology are a valuable asset of the country, preparing the youth to increase digital exports is the top priority of the government, under the vision 2025 and 2030, the government is taking steps to provide the latest knowledge to the youth.
He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony organized in honor of newly admitted students at the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Narowal Campus at Narowal on Monday.
The Federal Minister explained, "Future economy depends on technology, the whole world has come a long way in the IT sector, our new generation has to come forward in this vital field."
"Pakistan stands at a critical juncture where it cannot afford to lag behind in adopting the latest technology, we have to introduce technology in every sector to compete with the world," he stressed.
Ahsan Iqbal said that modern technologies have the potential to revolutionize industries, enhance decision-making processes and create new economic opportunities. He also emphasized the need to equip the youth of the country with modern skills so that they not only earn good resources for themselves but also help them to play a key role in the socio-economic development of the country. In order to face the challenges and take full advantage of emerging technologies, he said, "We need to focus on artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain technology, open source intelligence, quantum computing, cyber security, digital media literacy, infrastructure development and education.
Indeed, our youths have the potential to take Pakistan forward through digitalisation."
Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that the youth skilled in digital technology are the valuable asset of the country and the architects of our future, preparing the youth for increasing digital exports is the first priority of the government.
He said that the roadmap of Vision 2025 was chalked out keeping in mind the emerging technologies.
He mentioned, the journey of development after 2018 was blocked by the so-called transformation, development is not possible without political stability.
He emphasized the need for e-governance and digitization of all public services, asserting that the government is determined to bring digital transformation in the country. "In today's era, no country can develop without innovation and investment in various sectors of the economy. I want to say to the people related to technology that they should make their children educated in IT so that the country can progress towards development," he suggested.
He also answered the questions by people related to the industry from Narowal district.
The UET Narowal Vice Chancellor Shahid Munir also addressed the event and answered the questions of the students.
