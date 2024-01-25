Open Menu

Future Fest 3rd Edition At Expo From Jan 26-28

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2024 | 05:53 PM

Future Fest 3rd edition at Expo from Jan 26-28

The third edition of Future Fest will take place on January 26-28 at Expo Center Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The third edition of Future Fest will take place on January 26-28 at Expo Center Lahore.

As Pakistan's largest tech event, Future Fest will host 100,000 attendees, 300 speakers,

and international guests, bridging the global perspective to the top 50 industries of Pakistan

during this crucial economic period.

Future Fest is supported by the world’s leading companies including Hashoo Group, Graana, The Vertical, EasyPaisa, Google Cloud, BitGet, Polygon Labs, KuCoin, Typespace and 300 partners.

The 2024 event will re-introduce the awaited 3-day music festival alongside brand new activities

like the EV Expo, ChaiCon, Shopping xFashion Expo, and Food Arena powered by high-speed WiFi connectivity and enhanced broadband network.

“Future Fest 2024 is designed to offer an unprecedented, seamless experience, pioneering the future of events in Pakistan featuring international speakers like Hussain Al Mahmoudi, Timur Suleymanov, Sara Sabry, Nadeem Hussain, Shahbaz Taseer, and more on conference stages, masterclasses, roundtables and exhibitions showcasing the leading companies from Pakistan, Middle East, the US, and Europe” said Arzish Azam, Founder Future Fest.

In preparation for the event, the Future Fest team has taken the Pakistan Innovation Roadshow to 80 universities across 40 cities, started on December 1, 2023, on a monumental journey dedicated to hunting and promoting tech talent and startups from the country at Future Fest. Future Fest has also published 150+ podcasts featuring innovation experts from design, e-commerce, tech, education, crypto, and much more.

