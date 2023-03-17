UrduPoint.com

'Future Of Islamic Banking Is Very Bright': SVP FCCI

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2023 | 08:38 PM

'Future of Islamic Banking is very bright': SVP FCCI

Future of Islamic Banking in Pakistan is very bright but to harvest its full potential at the grass root level, "Riba" should be eliminated instantly, said Dr. Sajjad Arshad Senior Vice President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ):Future of Islamic Banking in Pakistan is very bright but to harvest its full potential at the grass root level, "Riba" should be eliminated instantly, said Dr. Sajjad Arshad Senior Vice President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

Addressing an awareness session on Islamic banking organized by the Bank Al-Falah Islami at FCCI here on Friday, he said that the share of Islamic banks and branches of Islamic banking was 54.5% and 45.5% respectively.

He said that currently five complete Islamic banks and Islamic windows of 17 traditional banks were working in Pakistan.

He further said that Islamic banking was decelerating at the global level but in Pakistan its growth is 17%.

He appreciated the efforts of Bank Al-Falah Islami and said that it should introduce new products to cater the entire needs of the business community strictly in accordance with the Islamic "Sharia".

Mufti Aqeel Akhtar and Mufti Osama Ihsan, Sharia Advisors of Bank Al-Falah said that its services and products were in conformity with Islamic values, however more awareness sessions should be held to dispel the reservations of Muslim clients.

Hafiz Aqeel of State Bank of Pakistan said that the share of Islamic banking has crossed the limits of Rs.42bn and it was still increasing with a steady pace.

He said that SBP was encouraging Islamic banking, however an organized and persistent campaign should be launched to dispel the apprehensions of the clients.

A question answer session was also held.

The participants particularly expressed their reservations about car and house financing and said that,"by just changing the names of these loans as 'Musharakah' and 'Mudarabah', we could not legalize the Riba based system".

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Business State Bank Of Pakistan Car Chamber Commerce Muslim Mufti Industry Share Bank Al-Falah Limited Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

International Energy Agency hosts COP28 President- ..

International Energy Agency hosts COP28 President-Designate in climate action ro ..

10 minutes ago
 Latest Twitter File Reveals US Government Ties to ..

Latest Twitter File Reveals US Government Ties to COVID-19 Censorship Online - T ..

4 minutes ago
 NATO Air Force Chiefs Meet at Ramstein Air Base to ..

NATO Air Force Chiefs Meet at Ramstein Air Base to Discuss Defense Capabilities, ..

4 minutes ago
 Europe and Japan leading pack in terms of hydrogen ..

Europe and Japan leading pack in terms of hydrogen patent numbers, IEA-EPO repor ..

1 hour ago
 Sheikha Fatima checks on health of Syrian earthqua ..

Sheikha Fatima checks on health of Syrian earthquake victims

1 hour ago
 10th Arab Aviation Summit reinforces growing impor ..

10th Arab Aviation Summit reinforces growing importance of efficiency in shaping ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.