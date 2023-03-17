'Future of Islamic Banking is very bright': SVP FCCI

Future of Islamic Banking in Pakistan is very bright but to harvest its full potential at the grass root level, "Riba" should be eliminated instantly, said Dr. Sajjad Arshad Senior Vice President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ):Future of Islamic Banking in Pakistan is very bright but to harvest its full potential at the grass root level, "Riba" should be eliminated instantly, said Dr. Sajjad Arshad Senior Vice President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

Addressing an awareness session on Islamic banking organized by the Bank Al-Falah Islami at FCCI here on Friday, he said that the share of Islamic banks and branches of Islamic banking was 54.5% and 45.5% respectively.

He said that currently five complete Islamic banks and Islamic windows of 17 traditional banks were working in Pakistan.

He further said that Islamic banking was decelerating at the global level but in Pakistan its growth is 17%.

He appreciated the efforts of Bank Al-Falah Islami and said that it should introduce new products to cater the entire needs of the business community strictly in accordance with the Islamic "Sharia".

Mufti Aqeel Akhtar and Mufti Osama Ihsan, Sharia Advisors of Bank Al-Falah said that its services and products were in conformity with Islamic values, however more awareness sessions should be held to dispel the reservations of Muslim clients.

Hafiz Aqeel of State Bank of Pakistan said that the share of Islamic banking has crossed the limits of Rs.42bn and it was still increasing with a steady pace.

He said that SBP was encouraging Islamic banking, however an organized and persistent campaign should be launched to dispel the apprehensions of the clients.

A question answer session was also held.

The participants particularly expressed their reservations about car and house financing and said that,"by just changing the names of these loans as 'Musharakah' and 'Mudarabah', we could not legalize the Riba based system".