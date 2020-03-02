Future Russian Budget Must Account For Economic Impact From Coronavirus - Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) The Russian government must take into account the economic consequences of the coronavirus outbreak when drawing up the country's budget for 2021-2023, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a budgetary meeting on Monday.

"When forming key indicators [for upcoming annual budgets], it is necessary to carefully analyze all risks, both the old ones that were associated with the sanctions and the possible new ones due to the reaction of the world economy to the coronavirus, and to consider all measures to cushion their impact and carry out our tasks," Mishustin said.

The global spread of the coronavirus, as well as the continued outbreak in China, has sparked widespread fears of an economic downturn. Stock markets have been experiencing turbulence, and many central banks are taking preparatory measures to coast economies, as many businesses are shuttered, flights canceled and public life brought to a halt in badly hit nations.