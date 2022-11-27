FUUAST job fair on November 29

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :In order to develop linkages between industry and academia, the Federal urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) Islamabad is organizing a job fair at its main campus here on Tuesday, November 29.

The university had been organizing job fairs every year to bring industry and academia together for mutual benefits, said a press statement issued by FUUAST here.

The fair provides the industry an opportunity to interact and exchange experiences with faculty and students, whereas on the other hand, it opens avenues for students to receive firsthand experience by interacting with industry representatives.

According to the statement, the job fair also offers employers with an excellent opportunity to deal with their active and future staff requirements.

The statement said, FUUAST has been according highest preference to student development activities, adding the Placement Bureau, FUUAST regularly organizes skill development programs such as seminars, workshops, industrial visits and internships for students. It has also been promoting Industry-Academia Linkages in order to enhance existing curriculum, faculty development and student employability potential.

Meanwhile, the university's Department of International Relations and Mass Communication has also arranged a lecture on "United Nations Day for Violence Against Women: Role of Media in Creating Awareness" on Wednesday, November 30.

Renowned academician and Dean Faculty of Social sciences International Islamic University Islamabad, Dr Zafar Iqbal would deliver the lecture.