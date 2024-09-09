Open Menu

FWCCI Demands Reduction In Interest Rate

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2024 | 09:23 PM

FWCCI demands reduction in interest rate

Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FWCCI) has demanded reduction in the interest rate by 4 percent for improving the working of small and medium women enterprises as well as large businesses

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FWCCI) has demanded reduction in the interest rate by 4 percent for improving the working of small and medium women enterprises as well as large businesses.

In a statement here on Monday, President FWCCI Robina Amjad said that inflation figures have been reduced to single digit. Hence, it has become imperative that immediate steps should taken to reduce the bank interest rates by 4 percent in the forthcoming monetary policy to help the business sector especially female SMEs, she added.

She said that reduced-interest rates will help in enhancing economic activities in the country by improving purchasing power of the consumers which would reciprocally help in stabilizing the national economy.

Therefore, the concerned quarters should concentrate and take up this issue seriously to ensure healthy business climate in the country especially for female SMEs, she added.

