FWCCI forms committee for minorities development

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) The Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) has constituted a committee on “minorities development” to protect human rights of all communities.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, FWCCI President Mrs. Rubina Amjad said that it was a leading chamber in the country which formed a full-fledged committee on ‘minorities development’ and it was working with minorities particularly with the Christian community for human rights and women empowerment.

She said that recently FWCCI Chairperson on CSR Ms. Kanwal Saeed had visited Jaranwala and provided material support to Christian people there. "Similarly, we are also working for minorities’ development at the platform of FWCCI," she added.

She said that despite difficulties and low rates of female participation in business ownership in Pakistan, it was a fact that there was a positive correlation between female participation in business ownership and economic growth.

Quoting a survey of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) conducted in 2018, she said that the GDP of Pakistan could be raised by 30% through empowering women and enhancing their role in business activities.

She said that Pakistan had merely used 40% of its potential of human resource. “The situation demands that we should formulate a comprehensive framework to unlock women’s potential”, she added.

She said that now she has planned to launch capacity building project for women entrepreneurs ‘WOMEN & IT’ so that the women could have ‘Market Access’ not only within the country but also for exports to earn much-needed foreign exchange for the country.