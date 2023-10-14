Open Menu

FWCCI Forms Committee For Minorities Development

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2023 | 05:30 PM

FWCCI forms committee for minorities development

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) The Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) has constituted a committee on “minorities development” to protect human rights of all communities.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, FWCCI President Mrs. Rubina Amjad said that it was a leading chamber in the country which formed a full-fledged committee on ‘minorities development’ and it was working with minorities particularly with the Christian community for human rights and women empowerment.

She said that recently FWCCI Chairperson on CSR Ms. Kanwal Saeed had visited Jaranwala and provided material support to Christian people there. "Similarly, we are also working for minorities’ development at the platform of FWCCI," she added.

She said that despite difficulties and low rates of female participation in business ownership in Pakistan, it was a fact that there was a positive correlation between female participation in business ownership and economic growth.

Quoting a survey of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) conducted in 2018, she said that the GDP of Pakistan could be raised by 30% through empowering women and enhancing their role in business activities.

She said that Pakistan had merely used 40% of its potential of human resource. “The situation demands that we should formulate a comprehensive framework to unlock women’s potential”, she added.

She said that now she has planned to launch capacity building project for women entrepreneurs ‘WOMEN & IT’ so that the women could have ‘Market Access’ not only within the country but also for exports to earn much-needed foreign exchange for the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Faisalabad Exchange Exports Business Jaranwala Chamber Women 2018 Commerce Christian All Industry

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Grand National Assembly o ..

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Grand National Assembly of Türkiye explore boosting co ..

10 minutes ago
 The Perfect Match: Babar Azam and vivo Reunite for ..

The Perfect Match: Babar Azam and vivo Reunite for Upcoming Launch of V29 5G and ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan calls for application of principal of uni ..

Pakistan calls for application of principal of universal jurisdiction only to se ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, UAE discuss escalating situation in Gaza

Pakistan, UAE discuss escalating situation in Gaza

2 hours ago
 Federal, provincial govts fully determined to impl ..

Federal, provincial govts fully determined to implement National Action Plan: PM

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in final meeting of G20 Finance M ..

UAE participates in final meeting of G20 Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governo ..

4 hours ago
PM Kakar extends best wishes to national team for ..

PM Kakar extends best wishes to national team for clash with India today

4 hours ago
 UAE, Republic of Korea conclude CEPA negotiations

UAE, Republic of Korea conclude CEPA negotiations

4 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy unveils ‘Launch ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy unveils ‘Launchpad Dubai’ platform

4 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: India opt to bowl first agains ..

ICC World Cup 2023: India opt to bowl first against Pakistan

5 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clas ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clash between Pakistan, India in A ..

5 hours ago
 DEWA organises16th Public Health and Safety Week

DEWA organises16th Public Health and Safety Week

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business