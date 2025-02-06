FWCCI Founding President Urges US Govt To Extend Women Empowerment Programme
Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2025 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Founding President of Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FWCCI) Ms. Robina Amjad said on Thursday the US government should take the lead in the Women's Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP) initiative.
In a press statement issued here, she mentioned that she had previously highlighted the issue of global women’s empowerment in her congratulatory letter to Mr. Donald Trump following his recent presidential election victory.
Ms. Robina Amjad recalled that the W-GDP initiative was originally launched by President Trump during his previous term, focusing on three key pillars: women prospering in the workforce, women succeeding as entrepreneurs, and women's participation in the economy. She expressed hope that the Trump administration would continue and expand the initiative in the current tenure.
She highlighted that W-GDP has reached approximately 50 million women in developing countries so far. In Pakistan, thousands of women from KP, Balochistan, Sindh, and Punjab have benefited from this initiative, which is set to conclude this year. She urged an extension of the program for another five years to further support women's empowerment.
Ms. Robina also called on the local USAID office to advocate for the program's continuation with the new US administration. She assured the full cooperation of Pakistan’s women business community in implementing global women’s development efforts.
Additionally, she urged USAID to establish a women entrepreneurs group comprising representatives from local women chambers of commerce and industry to ensure the effective utilization of the W-GDP initiative.
