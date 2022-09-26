UrduPoint.com

FWCCI President, Sr. VP And VP Elected Uncontested

Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2022 | 03:00 PM

FWCCI president, Sr. VP and VP elected uncontested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :President, Senior Vice President and Vice President of Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) were elected uncontested for the year 2022-23.

According to election commission FWCCI here on Monday, only one nomination paper was received for election on each seat of president, senior vice president and vice president of women chamber and these papers were filed by Robina Amjad, Tasgheera Tajammul and Abiha Hamid respectively.

Hence, they were elected unopposed for next term.

However, official announcement of their election would be made during Annual General Meeting of the women chamber scheduled to be held here on September 29.

