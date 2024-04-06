FWMC And 24 Local Bodies Ink Agreement For Cleanliness: Commissioner
Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2024 | 07:24 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed said that Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) and 24 local bodies of the division have inked a Memorandum of Understanding on “Services & Waste Management Agreement” to improve cleanliness in all four districts of the division.
Chairing the MoU signing ceremony, she said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was committed to improving cleanliness across the province and in this connection, the government was taking all possible steps for removal of waste in rural and urban areas to provide a clean atmosphere to the citizens.
She said that 24 local bodies of Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot have inked an agreement with FWMC under which the district councils, city and municipal committees would handed over their machinery and staff to FWMC and FWMC would be bound to ensure cleanliness and sanitary conditions across the division up to the mark.
These bodies belonged to district council Faisalabad, Chak Jhumra, Khurarianwala, Sammundri, Tandlianwala, Mamonkanjan, Dijkot, Jaranwala, district council Jhang, Jhang City, Tehsil Shorkot, Ahmad Pur Sial, Athara Hazari, Garh Maharaja, district council Toba Tek Singh, Toba City, Tehsil Gojra, Pir Mehal, Kamalia, district council Chiniot, Chiniot City, Tehsil Lalian and Chenab Nagar.
Board of Directors (BoD) of FWMC has also approved the “Services & Waste Management Agreement” and the company would generate its own income to implement this agreement in a letter and spirit, she added.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FWMC Rauf Ahmad, Deputy Commissioner Jhang Muhammad Umair, Deputy Commissioner Toba Tek Singh Muhammad Naeem Sindhu, Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Muhammad Asif Raza, assistant commissioners, director local government, deputy directors, municipal officers and others were also present in the meeting.
