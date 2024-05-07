FWMC Staff Activated For Cleanliness Of 4 Model Roads
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2024 | 07:30 PM
Field staff of Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) has been activated for proper cleanliness of 4 model roads in the city
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Field staff of Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) has been activated for proper cleanliness of 4 model roads in the city.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FWMC Rauf Ahmad visited the city roads and reviewed the cleanliness situation. He said that Sargodha Road, Jaranwala Road, Sammundri Road and Jhang Road were declared model city roads and special attention would be paid on cleanliness of these roads.
He said that FWMC staff was activated on special direction of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh to make zero waste on these roads.
He said that the government was strictly implementing “Suthra Punjab” program and in this regard no negligence, lethargy or delinquency would be tolerated.
He said that beat area of FWMC staff was also extended in addition to enhancing their duty hours for ensuring mechanical sweeping of these roads during night hours, he added.
Manager Operation FWMC Rana Sajid, Director Horticulture Zaheer Ahmad, Deputy Manager Operations Imran Faqeer, Deputy Director Development Syed Naveed and others were also present during this visit.
Recent Stories
IHC seeks cases details from provinces against Gandapur
Police break up pro-Palestinian demos in Amsterdam, Berlin
MCF purchases new machinery
UN chief urges Israel to halt escalation, crossings be re-opened
China hospital attack leaves two dead, 21 wounded
Karachi Bling Special edition SEP Fashion Summit concludes
Dolphin force arrests 120 POs, 170 dacoits during current year
Passport fees update: Check latest details here
Huge quantity of unregistered medicines recovered
IESCO notifies power suspension programme
Zi Solar, Trina Solar join hands to accelerate solar energy adoption
Babar Azam eyes multiple records during Ireland, England tours
More Stories From Business
-
Regular exhibitions imperative to exploit full potential of Faisalabad: FCCI Acting President18 minutes ago
-
Rupee slightly goes up against US dollar in interbank1 hour ago
-
Gold prices go down in Pakistan by Rs500 per tola1 hour ago
-
PSX witnesses mixed trend2 hours ago
-
SECP proposes enhanced disclosures for Shariah Stock Screening of listed companies2 hours ago
-
Efforts underway to double output of livestock, dairy sectors2 hours ago
-
FTO attaches great importance to business community3 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 11 paisa against US dollar60 minutes ago
-
UBS back in profit after Credit Suisse takeover losses60 minutes ago
-
Prudent economic governance boosts investor’s confidence: Finance Minister4 hours ago
-
Zero-tolerance policy to continue against overbilling: Mohsin Naqvi5 hours ago
-
Driver involved in road crash arrested5 hours ago