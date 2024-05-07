Open Menu

FWMC Staff Activated For Cleanliness Of 4 Model Roads

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Field staff of Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) has been activated for proper cleanliness of 4 model roads in the city

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FWMC Rauf Ahmad visited the city roads and reviewed the cleanliness situation. He said that Sargodha Road, Jaranwala Road, Sammundri Road and Jhang Road were declared model city roads and special attention would be paid on cleanliness of these roads.

He said that FWMC staff was activated on special direction of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh to make zero waste on these roads.

He said that the government was strictly implementing “Suthra Punjab” program and in this regard no negligence, lethargy or delinquency would be tolerated.

He said that beat area of FWMC staff was also extended in addition to enhancing their duty hours for ensuring mechanical sweeping of these roads during night hours, he added.

Manager Operation FWMC Rana Sajid, Director Horticulture Zaheer Ahmad, Deputy Manager Operations Imran Faqeer, Deputy Director Development Syed Naveed and others were also present during this visit.

