UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

G-20 Leaders Vow To Take Every Measure Against Virus, Ensure Cross-border Flow Of Essential Items

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 11:58 AM

G-20 leaders vow to take every measure against virus, ensure cross-border flow of essential items

The leaders of the Group of 20 (G-20) major economies pledged Thursday to make every effort to ride out the COVID-19 crisis, saying they will ensure the cross-border flow of key response materials, including medical supplies and agricultural products

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ):The leaders of the Group of 20 (G-20) major economies pledged Thursday to make every effort to ride out the COVID-19 crisis, saying they will ensure the cross-border flow of key response materials, including medical supplies and agricultural products.

They also agreed to continue "bold and large-scale fiscal support" to minimize the negative impact of COVID-19 on the global economy, according to a joint statement adopted during their special video conference.

"The G-20 is committed to doing whatever it takes to overcome the pandemic," along with such international organization as the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations and International Monetary Fund (IMF), the statement read.

They promised to use all available policy tools to minimize the economic and social damage from the pandemic, restore global growth, maintain market stability and strengthen resilience.

Especially, the G-20 leaders, including South Korean President Moon Jae-in, said the 19 member states and the European Union will "work to ensure the flow of vital medical supplies, critical agricultural products, and other goods and services across borders and work to resolve disruptions to the global supply chains.

" On trade, the leaders vowed partnerships to facilitate that and coordinate responses "in ways that avoid unnecessary interference with international traffic and trade." They pointed out that the advanced economies are injecting more than US$4.8 trillion into the global economy as part of "targeted fiscal policy, economic measures, and guarantee schemes to counteract the social, economic and financial impacts of the pandemic." The statement added, "We will continue to conduct bold and large-scale fiscal support. Collective G-20 action will amplify its impact, ensure coherence, and harness synergies." They asked finance ministers and central bank governors to regularly coordinate to develop a G-20 action plan over COVID-19.

"We stand ready to react promptly and take any further action that may be required. We express our readiness to convene again as the situation requires," the document read. "Global action, solidarity and international cooperation are more than ever necessary to address this pandemic."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF World United Nations European Union Bank Traffic North Korea May Market All From

Recent Stories

Tokyo's Nikkei index closes up 3.9%

9 minutes ago

Asian markets extend gains, dollar sinks on pledge ..

7 minutes ago

Mosques will not be closed today: Minister for Rel ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan reports nine deaths after tally of Corona ..

37 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 27, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

What is chloroquine and could it cure the coronavi ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.