G-7 Plan to Impose Price Cap on Russian Oil Exports 'Ridiculous' - Trump Treasury Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) The Group of Seven (G7) major industrialized nations' plan to impose a price cap on Russia's oil exports is a "most ridiculous idea," Steve Munichin who served for four years as former President Donald Trump's Treasury Secretary said on a public panel on Friday.

"I think it's the most ridiculous idea I've ever heard," Mnuchin said during a panel at the Milken Institute middle East and Africa Summit.

Mnuchin also said the proposal to put a cap on Russian oil exports was "not feasible.

"

The G7 group of nations comprising the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom together with Australia have been reported as agreeing to impose an as yet unspecified price cap on Russian oil exports.

Mnuchin said a number of countries around the world continue to buy Russian oil and high global prices for oil would ensure that efforts to impose a price cap globally could not succeed.