G20 Agenda Not including Issue of Imposing Russian Oil Price Cap - Indonesian Ambassador

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The agenda of the G20 summit on Bali does not include any discussion of the introduction of a price cap for Russian oil, Indonesian Ambassador to Russia Jose Tavares told Sputnik.

"So far, there is no kind of agenda at G20, discussing this matter (Russian oil price cap).

And there is possibility that G7 countries approaching individual countries of G2o countries they wish to approach, but there is no such an agenda in the G20, discussing this price cap," Tavares said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The 7th EEF is held from September 5-8 in Vladivostok, on the Far Eastern Federal University campus. The Sputnik news agency is an information partner of the forum.