G20 Agrees Swift Data Sharing Vital To Defeat Coronavirus - Trump

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 12:01 PM

G20 leaders at their virtual meeting agreed that immediate data-sharing is vital in the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic, US President Donald Trump told reporters

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) G20 leaders at their virtual meeting agreed that immediate data-sharing is vital in the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic, US President Donald Trump told reporters.

"The United States is working with our friends and partners around the world to stop the spread of the virus and coordinate our efforts. We discussed how vitally important it is for all of our nations to immediately share information and data and we have been doing this to a large extent," Trump said during a daily White House briefing.

He praised the international community for "great uniformity" in handling the crisis.

"It was a terrific meeting, tremendous spirit among all of those countries," Trump said.

The meeting on Thursday was attended by G20 leaders and chiefs of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

They agreed to scale-up production of medical supplies and coordinate efforts to develop coronavirus diagnostics, medicines and vaccines. The leaders pledged to inject collectively more than $5 trillion into the global economy to offset the economic and social consequences of the pandemic.

