G20 Communique Talks Still Ongoing Since Foreign Ministers Unable to Agree - State Dept.

The discussions over a final communique at the Group of Twenty (G20) ministerial meeting are still ongoing amid reports that the foreign ministers failed to agree on their joint statement, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) The discussions over a final communique at the Group of Twenty (G20) ministerial meeting are still ongoing amid reports that the foreign ministers failed to agree on their joint statement, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday.

"Negotiations regarding a final communique or a final statement from the G20 foreign ministerial are ongoing so I wouldn't want to get ahead of that," Price said during a press briefing.

The European Union will not support a joint statement at the G20 foreign ministers meeting if it does not contain "condemnation of the war" in Ukraine, US media reported on Wednesday.

On February 25, the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors adopted a summary document regarding their meeting without condemning Russia's special military operation in Ukraine due to the objections by China and Russia, according to Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.