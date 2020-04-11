UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

G20 Countries To Hold Next Meeting On Situation In Energy Market In September - Communique

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 05:10 AM

G20 Countries to Hold Next Meeting on Situation in Energy Market in September - Communique

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) The G20 nations will hold the next meeting on the situation in the energy market in September but may hold a meeting earlier in case of an urgent need, the G20 energy ministers' joint communique said on Saturday.

"We will continue our close cooperation and review both our response to the COVID-19 pandemic and our broader G20 energy agenda ” transition towards cleaner and sustainable energy systems ” at our scheduled meeting in September, while standing ready to reconvene sooner if necessary," the communique said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

May September Market

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Police distribute facemasks, personal pr ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Prime Minister of Eth ..

3 hours ago

Eurozone Countries Agree on Recovery Fund, But Det ..

5 hours ago

Italy extends lockdown despite business pressure

5 hours ago

COVID-19: Asian Development Bank funded first cons ..

5 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 49,000 additional ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.