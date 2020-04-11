G20 Countries to Hold Next Meeting on Situation in Energy Market in September - Communique

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) The G20 nations will hold the next meeting on the situation in the energy market in September but may hold a meeting earlier in case of an urgent need, the G20 energy ministers' joint communique said on Saturday.

"We will continue our close cooperation and review both our response to the COVID-19 pandemic and our broader G20 energy agenda ” transition towards cleaner and sustainable energy systems ” at our scheduled meeting in September, while standing ready to reconvene sooner if necessary," the communique said.