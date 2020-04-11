UrduPoint.com
G20 Creates Focus Group To Monitor Oil Measures - Canada's Natural Resources Chief

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 02:30 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) The establishment of a focus group tasked with reporting on coordinated response on oil was agreed to by G20 energy ministers, Canadian Minister of Natural Resources Seamus O'Regan announced in a conference call with reporters.

"We did create a short-term focus group that will tasked with ensuring and reporting on coordinated response measures," O'Regan said on Friday.

The minister said that the focus group is a voluntary group and that Canada, as the world's fourth largest oil producer will seek a place on the panel.

O'Regan added that, while there is no set date, there is a willingness to hold the meeting as soon as possible.

The energy minister said the fact that such a meeting took place is a positive sign on its own, and, while no numbers were discussed, he said there was consensus about the need for oil price stability.

Earlier, during a G20 energy ministers' meeting, 23 countries - including the OPEC+ states - agreed to a 2-year deal to gradually decrease oil production to stabilize pricing.

