- Home
- Business
- G20 Energy Ministers Start Talks on Stabilizing Oil Market Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Source
G20 Energy Ministers Start Talks On Stabilizing Oil Market Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Source
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 05:30 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) G20 energy ministers have started their talks on stabilizing the oil market amid the coronavirus pandemic, a source in a delegation told Sputnik on Friday.
The talks are held in the format of a video conference.
Some of the G20 nations are also members of the OPEC+, which held its conference on Thursday and agreed on a three-stage reduction of oil production. Apart from that, OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo is expected to deliver an address, as well as representatives of other regional and international organizations.