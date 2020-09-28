G20 Energy Minsters Believe Oil Market Stabilizes, But It Is Not Time to Drop Guard- Novak

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) G20 nations, as well as OPEC+ member states, believe that while the oil market has been stabilizing over the past few months, it is necessary to remain vigilant due to the risk of a second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told the Russia-24 broadcaster, commenting on the agenda of G20 energy ministers talks.

"We see that the situation has been stable over the past few months, balance has been restored, as producing countries have reduced their output, and the demand has been partially restored.

However, we certainly see that the future is largely uncertain, especially amid the risk of a second wave of the pandemic and dye to the measures that different governments are now implementing," Novak said.

"So, it is necessary to keep an ear to the ground and see how the situation develops, so that we could maintain balance ... restore production and the situation in the oil market in general. We have discussed this today with the G20 ministers, as well as within the OPEC+," Novak added.