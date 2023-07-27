Open Menu

G20 Environment Chiefs Ready Fresh Bid For Climate Deals

Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2023 | 08:09 PM

G20 environment chiefs ready fresh bid for climate deals

G20 environment ministers in India readied a fresh bid on Thursday to strike deals tackling climate change, days after heavy criticism for failing to agree on cutting fossil fuel use

Chennai, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :G20 environment ministers in India readied a fresh bid on Thursday to strike deals tackling climate change, days after heavy criticism for failing to agree on cutting fossil fuel use.

Environment chiefs from the Group of 20 major economies -- constituting more than 80 percent of both global GDP and CO2 emissions -- are focusing on critical topics including climate change adaption finance, biodiversity and principles for ocean-based economic activities.

Those agreed by environment ministers during their one-day conference on Friday will be signed off by leaders during a summit in New Delhi in September.

Global temperatures are hitting record highs, triggering floods, storms and heatwaves, climate experts say.

"The livelihoods of people are being destroyed," EU Commissioner for the Environment Virginijus Sinkevicius told AFP late Wednesday, pointing to the "growing evidence on the ground of devastating climate impact", including in raging wildfires in Greece and Sicily.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India New Delhi Greece September From

Recent Stories

Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach $13.53 bil ..

Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach $13.53 billion

10 minutes ago
 KP ulema resent suicide attacks, terrorism inciden ..

KP ulema resent suicide attacks, terrorism incidents

13 minutes ago
 White House Criticizes McCarthy For Republican's P ..

White House Criticizes McCarthy For Republican's Pushback Over Biden Impeachment ..

13 minutes ago
 Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) issues clea ..

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) issues cleanliness plan for Ashura

7 minutes ago
 'Road to Makkah' initiative paves the way for seam ..

'Road to Makkah' initiative paves the way for seamless Hajj pilgrimage: Saudi en ..

7 minutes ago
 Burundi to Host Rosatom Delegation in September - ..

Burundi to Host Rosatom Delegation in September - Foreign Minister

7 minutes ago
Spain Records Highest Quarterly Employment Rate - ..

Spain Records Highest Quarterly Employment Rate - Statistics

7 minutes ago
 Azam Butt nominated as member BISE

Azam Butt nominated as member BISE

7 minutes ago
 RTA digitised 400,000 metro documents, registered ..

RTA digitised 400,000 metro documents, registered 600,000 digital asset IDs in 2 ..

32 minutes ago
 Marchand wins third gold while Australia scoop mor ..

Marchand wins third gold while Australia scoop more titles

8 minutes ago
 Stock markets rally as traders see end to Fed rate ..

Stock markets rally as traders see end to Fed rate hikes

12 minutes ago
 True implementation of SIFC vision to usher in rev ..

True implementation of SIFC vision to usher in revolution: Prime Minister Shehba ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business