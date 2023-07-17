G20 finance and bank chiefs to tackle debt crisis

G20 finance and central bank chiefs begin talks on Monday to discuss debt restructuring deals and fairer international tax agreements, aiming to bolster a sagging global economy

Gandhinagar, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ):G20 finance and central bank chiefs begin talks on Monday to discuss debt restructuring deals and fairer international tax agreements, aiming to bolster a sagging global economy.

Chaired by India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, broad areas for debate include the health of the global economy and "sustainable finance and infrastructure", hosts said.

Key on the two-day agenda will be efforts to tackle debt distress, with the world's poorest countries bearing the brunt of the global debt crisis -- at a time when they need more cash than ever to fight climate change.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, speaking on the sidelines of the G20 talks on Sunday in the Indian city of Gandhinagar, cited debt restructuring progress in Zambia, which she had discussed when visiting Beijing this month.

Yellen said the Zambia deal had taken "too long to negotiate", and added she hoped debt treatments for Ghana and Sri Lanka could be "finalised quickly".

"We should apply the common principles we agreed to in Zambia's case in other cases, rather than starting at zero every time," Yellen said. "And we must go faster."