G20 Finance Chiefs Call For Swift $200Bln Emergency Aid To Emerging, Low-Income Countries
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 12:02 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) G20 finance ministers and central bank governors call for the swift implementation of the help package to the emerging and low-income economies, which is worth $200 billion, according to the Wednesday statement.
