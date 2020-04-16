UrduPoint.com
G20 Finance Chiefs Call For Swift $200Bln Emergency Aid To Emerging, Low-Income Countries

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 12:02 AM

G20 Finance Chiefs Call for Swift $200Bln Emergency Aid to Emerging, Low-Income Countries

G20 finance ministers and central bank governors call for the swift implementation of the help package to the emerging and low-income economies, which is worth $200 billion, according to the Wednesday statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) G20 finance ministers and central bank governors call for the swift implementation of the help package to the emerging and low-income economies, which is worth $200 billion, according to the Wednesday statement.

"We call for a swift implementation of the emergency response packages adopted by the World Bank and Regional Development Banks. This amounts to more than US$ 200 billion for emerging and low-income countries," the ministers and bank governors said in the communique

