G20 Finance Chiefs Call for Swift $200Bln Emergency Aid to Emerging, Low-Income Countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) G20 finance ministers and central bank governors call for the swift implementation of the help package to the emerging and low-income economies, which is worth $200 billion, according to the Wednesday statement.

"We call for a swift implementation of the emergency response packages adopted by the World Bank and Regional Development Banks. This amounts to more than US$ 200 billion for emerging and low-income countries," the ministers and bank governors said in the communique