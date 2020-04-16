UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

G20 Finance Chiefs Endorse Action Plan In Response To COVID-19 Pandemic - Communique

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 12:02 AM

G20 Finance Chiefs Endorse Action Plan in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic - Communique

The finance ministers and central bank governors of the world's 20 largest economies have endorsed an action plan to help the global economy, as well as economies of all countries, to overcome the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, they said in a communique after a meeting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The finance ministers and central bank governors of the world's 20 largest economies have endorsed an action plan to help the global economy, as well as economies of all countries, to overcome the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, they said in a communique after a meeting in the video conference format on Wednesday,

"As mandated by the extraordinary G20 Leaders' Summit, we endorse the G20 Action Plan in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which sets out the key principles guiding our response, and our commitments to specific actions to drive forward international economic cooperation as we navigate this crisis and look ahead to a robust, sustained and inclusive global economic recovery," the document says.

The finance chiefs also welcomed actions by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank Group (WBG) and other financial institutions to help countries in need.

"We support a time-bound suspension of debt service payments for the poorest countries that request forbearance," the communique says.

The total financial response, which includes a comprehensive IMF support package and support proposed by the WBG and multilateral development banks, will exceed $200 billion, it says.

The action plan will be reviewed on a regular basis depending on how the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic develops, it says.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF World World Bank Bank All Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SEHA completes over 28,000 virtual consultations

51 minutes ago

SEDD announces new procedures for workers

1 hour ago

Emirates becomes first airline to conduct on-site ..

1 hour ago

EPPCO Lubricants supplies Dubai Ambulance with lub ..

2 hours ago

Pentagon Chief Accuses China of Continuing to With ..

19 minutes ago

Italy Records Lowest Daily COVID-19 Cases in One M ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.