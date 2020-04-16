G20 Finance Chiefs Endorse Action Plan in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic - Communique

The finance ministers and central bank governors of the world's 20 largest economies have endorsed an action plan to help the global economy, as well as economies of all countries, to overcome the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, they said in a communique after a meeting

"As mandated by the extraordinary G20 Leaders' Summit, we endorse the G20 Action Plan in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which sets out the key principles guiding our response, and our commitments to specific actions to drive forward international economic cooperation as we navigate this crisis and look ahead to a robust, sustained and inclusive global economic recovery," the document says.

The finance chiefs also welcomed actions by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank Group (WBG) and other financial institutions to help countries in need.

"We support a time-bound suspension of debt service payments for the poorest countries that request forbearance," the communique says.

The total financial response, which includes a comprehensive IMF support package and support proposed by the WBG and multilateral development banks, will exceed $200 billion, it says.

The action plan will be reviewed on a regular basis depending on how the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic develops, it says.