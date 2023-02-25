UrduPoint.com

G20 Finance Chiefs In India Vary In Assessments Of Ukraine Crisis, Russia Sanctions

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2023 | 06:56 PM

G20 Finance Chiefs in India Vary in Assessments of Ukraine Crisis, Russia Sanctions

The G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in India has seen different assessments of the situation in Ukraine and sanctions imposed on Russia as the parties acknowledged that security issues could have a major impact on the global economy, a summary document said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) The G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in India has seen different assessments of the situation in Ukraine and sanctions imposed on Russia as the parties acknowledged that security issues could have a major impact on the global economy, a summary document said on Saturday.

"Since February 2022, we have also witnessed the war in Ukraine further adversely impact the global economy. There was a discussion on the issue ... Most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine ... There were other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions," the statement read.

The document also said that "G20 is not the forum to resolve security issues," stressing that "security issues can have significant consequences for the global economy."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Ukraine Russia Bank February

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz reacts to Imran Khan’s tweets

Maryam Nawaz reacts to Imran Khan’s tweets

4 minutes ago
 16 cops reshuffled in Faisalabad

16 cops reshuffled in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali attend ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali attends 13th convocation at KUST; ad ..

5 minutes ago
 Prime Minister's Youth Talent Hunt Program: Volley ..

Prime Minister's Youth Talent Hunt Program: Volleyball trials begin in Mardan

5 minutes ago
 Police launches public engagement plan to combat c ..

Police launches public engagement plan to combat crimes in Chitral

5 minutes ago
 31 shopkeepers fined, 4 shops sealed in Faisalabad ..

31 shopkeepers fined, 4 shops sealed in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.