G20 Finance Chiefs in India Vary in Assessments of Ukraine Crisis, Russia Sanctions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) The G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in India has seen different assessments of the situation in Ukraine and sanctions imposed on Russia as the parties acknowledged that security issues could have a major impact on the global economy, a summary document said on Saturday.

"Since February 2022, we have also witnessed the war in Ukraine further adversely impact the global economy. There was a discussion on the issue ... Most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine ... There were other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions," the statement read.

The document also said that "G20 is not the forum to resolve security issues," stressing that "security issues can have significant consequences for the global economy."