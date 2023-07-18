G20 Finance Ministers Approve Recommendations to Regulate Crypto-asset Market

G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors said on Tuesday that they had approved the Financial Stability Board's (FSB) recommendations for the regulation of crypto-assets activities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors said on Tuesday that they had approved the Financial Stability Board's (FSB) recommendations for the regulation of crypto-assets activities.

"We continue to closely monitor the risks of the fast-paced developments in the crypto-asset ecosystem. We endorse the Financial Stability Board's (FSB's) high-level recommendations for the regulation, supervision and oversight of crypto-assets activities and markets and of global stablecoin arrangements. We ask the FSB and standard-setting bodies (SSBs) to promote the effective and timely implementation of these recommendations in a consistent manner globally to avoid regulatory arbitrage," the statement, issued after the third G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in India, read.

The G20 finance ministers has also welcomed FSB and standard-setting bodies' work plan for crypto assets.

"We look forward to receiving the IMF (International Monetary Fund) -FSB Synthesis Paper, including a Roadmap, before the Leaders' Summit in September 2023, to support a coordinated and comprehensive policy and regulatory framework taking into account the full range of risks," the statement read.