Open Menu

G20 Finance Ministers Approve Recommendations To Regulate Crypto-asset Market

Umer Jamshaid Published July 18, 2023 | 10:11 PM

G20 Finance Ministers Approve Recommendations to Regulate Crypto-asset Market

G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors said on Tuesday that they had approved the Financial Stability Board's (FSB) recommendations for the regulation of crypto-assets activities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors said on Tuesday that they had approved the Financial Stability Board's (FSB) recommendations for the regulation of crypto-assets activities.

"We continue to closely monitor the risks of the fast-paced developments in the crypto-asset ecosystem. We endorse the Financial Stability Board's (FSB's) high-level recommendations for the regulation, supervision and oversight of crypto-assets activities and markets and of global stablecoin arrangements. We ask the FSB and standard-setting bodies (SSBs) to promote the effective and timely implementation of these recommendations in a consistent manner globally to avoid regulatory arbitrage," the statement, issued after the third G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in India, read.

The G20 finance ministers has also welcomed FSB and standard-setting bodies' work plan for crypto assets.

"We look forward to receiving the IMF (International Monetary Fund) -FSB Synthesis Paper, including a Roadmap, before the Leaders' Summit in September 2023, to support a coordinated and comprehensive policy and regulatory framework taking into account the full range of risks," the statement read.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India IMF Bank September Market

Recent Stories

Sindh govt determined to complete BRT Red Line at ..

Sindh govt determined to complete BRT Red Line at earliest: Sharjeel Memon

1 minute ago
 Balochistan govt demands support from development ..

Balochistan govt demands support from development partners for implementation of ..

1 minute ago
 Rep. McCaul Says State Department Violated His Chi ..

Rep. McCaul Says State Department Violated His China Sanctions-Related Subpoena

1 minute ago
 Stocks advance as investors track US data, earning ..

Stocks advance as investors track US data, earnings results

1 minute ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan can boost business, cultural ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan can boost business, cultural ties through road linkages

54 minutes ago
 Dar urges to further deepen US-Pakistan economic, ..

Dar urges to further deepen US-Pakistan economic, trade ties

55 minutes ago
Commerce minister, MNAs call on PM; discuss politi ..

Commerce minister, MNAs call on PM; discuss political situation

55 minutes ago
 Shakeel's double ton puts Pakistan on top in Sri L ..

Shakeel's double ton puts Pakistan on top in Sri Lanka Test

55 minutes ago
 PPP to be more active from joining of Sardar Abdul ..

PPP to be more active from joining of Sardar Abdul Rahim in Balochistan: Changez ..

55 minutes ago
 No decision so far on NA dissolution date: Marriyu ..

No decision so far on NA dissolution date: Marriyum Aurangzeb

55 minutes ago
 Almost 170 Migrants Evacuated From Abandoned Care ..

Almost 170 Migrants Evacuated From Abandoned Care Home in France - Authorities

55 minutes ago
 CDWP okays 10 projects worth Rs1,073.41bln

CDWP okays 10 projects worth Rs1,073.41bln

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Business