G20 Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governors To Have Meeting In Riyadh

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 12:10 PM

G20 Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governors to Have Meeting in Riyadh

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) The two-day meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors will start in the Saudi capital of Riyadh on Saturday.

The participants are set to discuss a range of issues, including the global economic outlook and means to safeguard the economy from possible risks.

In addition, the priorities of the Saudi presidency in G20 will be addressed.

This year's theme, dubbed Realizing Opportunities of the 21st Century for All, covers such issues as tax challenges triggered by the digitalization of the economy, the development of domestic capital markets and regulatory measures for the digital era, among others.

On the sidelines of the meeting, G20 Symposium on International Taxation at the ministerial level will be held on Saturday and focus on the progress in tax transparency.

