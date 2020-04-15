UrduPoint.com
G20 Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governors Begin Meeting To Discuss COVID-19 Response

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 04:29 PM

G20 Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governors Begin Meeting to Discuss COVID-19 Response

Finance ministers and central bank governors of the Group of Twenty have started their virtual meeting to address joint response to the challenges faced by the global economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Saudi Secretariat said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Finance ministers and central bank governors of the Group of Twenty have started their virtual meeting to address joint response to the challenges faced by the global economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Saudi Secretariat said on Wednesday.

"Happening now: Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors of the #G20 hold their virtual meeting, to further address the global challenges presented by the #COVID19 pandemic," the Saudi Secretariat wrote on Twitter.

They are also set to hold a virtual press conference later in the day.

The meeting comes a few weeks after leaders of the G20 convened for an extraordinary virtual summit on March 26, agreeing to scale-up production of medical supplies and coordinate efforts to develop COVID-19 diagnostics, medicines and vaccines, as well as pledging to inject more than $5 trillion into the global economy to offset the economic and social consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

