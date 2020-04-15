UrduPoint.com
G20 Finance Ministers Meet Amid Deep Recession Fears

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 04:34 PM

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Saudi Arabia hosts G20 finance ministers and central bankers for virtual talks Wednesday amid warnings of a deep coronavirus-triggered recession and growing calls for debt relief for poor countries including in Africa.

The meeting comes a day after their counterparts from Group of Seven (G7) nations expressed support for a temporary halt to debt payments from the world's poorest countries to help them weather the pandemic -- if G20 governments agree.

Ministers and bankers from 20 most advanced economies had pledged in their previous meeting last month to address the debt burden of low-income countries and deliver aid to emerging markets hit hard by the pandemic.

G20 working groups are expected to outline details of the plan in the meeting on Wednesday.

The virtual talks come after the IMF warned on Tuesday that the pandemic is pushing the global economy into its deepest recession in a century, cutting world output by three percent this year, and that the crisis could get worse.

The downturn will slash $9 trillion from the world economy, IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath told reporters.

As concerns mount for poorer countries without access to capital markets or adequate health facilities, 18 European and African leaders called for debt relief as well as a stimulus package of at least $100 billion for Africa.

"Only a global victory that fully includes Africa can bring this pandemic to an end," the leaders -- from France and Italy to Ethiopia and Kenya -- wrote in a joint letter published in London's Financial Times on Tuesday.

"We must instate an immediate moratorium on all bilateral and multilateral debt payments, both public and private, until the pandemic has passed." Calls for debt forgiveness have been growing, including from Pope Francis and French President Emmanuel Macron, as poor countries need to lift spending on health care to confront the pandemic.

The International Monetary Fund on Monday approved a six month standstillon debt payments from 25 nations, mostly in Africa.

