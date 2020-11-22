G20 Leaders Call on IMF to Explore 'Additional Tools' Amid Economic Crisis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) The G20 countries on Sunday called on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to explore "additional tools" to assist its member states amid the evolving global economic crisis, a final statement adopted after a two-day G20 summit said.

"We call on the IMF to continue exploring additional tools that could serve its members' needs as the crisis evolves, drawing on relevant experiences from previous crises. We also support the IMF's enhanced assistance to help address particular challenges faced by small developing states," the communique said.

G20 also urged the IMF to prepare an "analysis of the external financing needs" of the least developed countries in the next few years and "sustainable financing options."