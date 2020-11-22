UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

G20 Leaders Call On IMF To Explore 'Additional Tools' Amid Economic Crisis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 09:30 PM

G20 Leaders Call on IMF to Explore 'Additional Tools' Amid Economic Crisis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) The G20 countries on Sunday called on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to explore "additional tools" to assist its member states amid the evolving global economic crisis, a final statement adopted after a two-day G20 summit said.

"We call on the IMF to continue exploring additional tools that could serve its members' needs as the crisis evolves, drawing on relevant experiences from previous crises. We also support the IMF's enhanced assistance to help address particular challenges faced by small developing states," the communique said.

G20 also urged the IMF to prepare an "analysis of the external financing needs" of the least developed countries in the next few years and "sustainable financing options."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE Government provides &quot;Masarra&quot; servic ..

18 minutes ago

SCI collects AED59.6 million through e-donation se ..

32 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed urges Ethiopian parties to retu ..

32 minutes ago

Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre anno ..

33 minutes ago

‘Mother of the Nation, an Inspirational Role Mod ..

33 minutes ago

DGCX celebrates 15th anniversary, trades 154 milli ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.