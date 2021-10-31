G20 Leaders Endorse Global Minimum Tax on International Corporations - US Treasury Head

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 12:07 AM
The leaders of the G20 countries have unanimously supported the introduction of a global minimum tax on international corporations, US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said on Saturday
The leaders of the world's 20 largest economies gathered for a two-day in-person summit on Saturday in Rome.
"Today, every G20 head of state endorsed an historic agreement on new int'l tax rules, including a global min tax that will end the damaging race to the bottom on corporate taxation. It's a critical moment for the US & the global economy," Yellen tweeted.
The countries intend to sign a multilateral convention that "will remake the global economy into a more prosperous place for American business & workers," the official added.
"Rather than competing on our ability to offer lower rates, America will now compete on the skills of our people, our ideas & our capacity to innovate which is a race we can win," the tweet read.
The measure will target international companies with annual income of 750 million Euros ($866.5 million) at a rate of at least 15%, regardless of jurisdiction.