G20 Leaders Endorse Global Minimum Tax on International Corporations - US Treasury Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) The leaders of the G20 countries have unanimously supported the introduction of a global minimum tax on international corporations, US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said on Saturday.

The leaders of the world's 20 largest economies gathered for a two-day in-person summit on Saturday in Rome.

"Today, every G20 head of state endorsed an historic agreement on new int'l tax rules, including a global min tax that will end the damaging race to the bottom on corporate taxation. It's a critical moment for the US & the global economy," Yellen tweeted.

The countries intend to sign a multilateral convention that "will remake the global economy into a more prosperous place for American business & workers," the official added.

"Rather than competing on our ability to offer lower rates, America will now compete on the skills of our people, our ideas & our capacity to innovate which is a race we can win," the tweet read.

The measure will target international companies with annual income of 750 million Euros ($866.5 million) at a rate of at least 15%, regardless of jurisdiction.