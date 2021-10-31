UrduPoint.com

G20 Leaders Endorse Global Minimum Tax On International Corporations - US Treasury Head

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 12:07 AM

G20 Leaders Endorse Global Minimum Tax on International Corporations - US Treasury Head

The leaders of the G20 countries have unanimously supported the introduction of a global minimum tax on international corporations, US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) The leaders of the G20 countries have unanimously supported the introduction of a global minimum tax on international corporations, US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said on Saturday.

The leaders of the world's 20 largest economies gathered for a two-day in-person summit on Saturday in Rome.

"Today, every G20 head of state endorsed an historic agreement on new int'l tax rules, including a global min tax that will end the damaging race to the bottom on corporate taxation. It's a critical moment for the US & the global economy," Yellen tweeted.

The countries intend to sign a multilateral convention that "will remake the global economy into a more prosperous place for American business & workers," the official added.

"Rather than competing on our ability to offer lower rates, America will now compete on the skills of our people, our ideas & our capacity to innovate which is a race we can win," the tweet read.

The measure will target international companies with annual income of 750 million Euros ($866.5 million) at a rate of at least 15%, regardless of jurisdiction.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Business Rome Agreement Race Million

Recent Stories

Vinicius de Oliveira retains UAE Warriors Bantamwe ..

Vinicius de Oliveira retains UAE Warriors Bantamweight title, as Ali Al Qaisi wi ..

40 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed directs establishment of houses f ..

Hamdan bin Zayed directs establishment of houses for UAE nationals in Al Sila&#0 ..

1 hour ago
 G20 leaders approve global tax reform deal

G20 leaders approve global tax reform deal

2 minutes ago
 Early diagnose of breast cancer really important t ..

Early diagnose of breast cancer really important to cure: First Lady

2 minutes ago
 Sudan's foreign minister says country 'under arres ..

Sudan's foreign minister says country 'under arrest' since coup

2 minutes ago
 England thrash Australia by eight wickets in T20 W ..

England thrash Australia by eight wickets in T20 World Cup

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.