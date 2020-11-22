G20 Leaders Endorse Saudi-Proposed Circular Carbon Economy Platform - Declaration

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) The leaders of the G20 countries issued a joint declaration that endorsed the Saudi-Proposed Circular Carbon Platform project designed to reduce emissions and promote the concept of circular economy.

"We endorse the Circular Carbon Economy (CCE) Platform, with its 4Rs framework (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Remove), recognizing the key importance and ambition of reducing emissions, taking into account system efficiency and national circumstances. The CCE is a voluntary, holistic, integrated, inclusive, pragmatic, and complementary approach to promote economic growth while enhancing environmental stewardship through managing emissions in all sectors including, but not limited to, energy, industry, mobility, and food," the declaration published on Sunday read.