G20 Leaders Say Supporting Multilateral Trading System Now 'as Important as Ever'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) The G20 countries call for supporting the multilateral trading system and keeping markets open amid the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic crisis, the communique adopted after the two-day G20 summit said on Sunday.

"Supporting the multilateral trading system is now as important as ever.

We strive to realize the goal of a free, fair, inclusive, non-discriminatory, transparent, predictable, and stable trade and investment environment, and to keep our markets open. We will continue to work to ensure a level playing field to foster an enabling business environment. We endorse the G20 Actions to Support World Trade and Investment in Response to COVID-19," the communique said.