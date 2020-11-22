UrduPoint.com
G20 Leaders Say Supporting Multilateral Trading System Now 'as Important As Ever'

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 09:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) The G20 countries call for supporting the multilateral trading system and keeping markets open amid the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic crisis, the communique adopted after the two-day G20 summit said on Sunday.

"Supporting the multilateral trading system is now as important as ever.

We strive to realize the goal of a free, fair, inclusive, non-discriminatory, transparent, predictable, and stable trade and investment environment, and to keep our markets open. We will continue to work to ensure a level playing field to foster an enabling business environment. We endorse the G20 Actions to Support World Trade and Investment in Response to COVID-19," the communique said.

