G20 Nations Pledge to Tackle Market Volatility Caused by COVID-19 Pandemic - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) G20 nations have pledged to take action to combat the global economic disruption caused by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, according to a statement published after the second Sherpa meeting in Saudi Arabia on Friday.

"We are committed to addressing the disruptions to international trade and market uncertainty due to the pandemic," the statement read.

The organization also reiterated its support for the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, both of which have pledged to extend funding to developing nations impacted by the outbreak.

"We are confident that, working closely together, we will overcome the COVID-19 outbreak and its implications, safeguard human lives, and protect the global economy," the G20 statement read.

On March 4, the IMF announced a $50 billion funding package to protect the global economy from the disruption caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, which includes $10 billion in funds for the world's poorest economies. The World Bank has also pledged to provide up to $12 billion in immediate support for individual countries impacted by the disease.

A total of 120 nations have confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease according to data collated by Johns Hopkins University. On Wednesday, the World Health Organization officially called COVID-19 a global pandemic, in light of its rapid spread across the world.