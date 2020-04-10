UrduPoint.com
G20 Needs Way To Monitor, Respond To Oil Market Situation - Russian Energy Minister

Fri 10th April 2020 | 06:54 PM

G20 Needs Way to Monitor, Respond to Oil Market Situation - Russian Energy Minister

G20 countries need a mechanism to monitor the oil market and respond if needed, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) G20 countries need a mechanism to monitor the oil market and respond if needed, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Friday.

"We need to develop an effective mechanism to monitor and work out necessary response , and all interested countries should take part in this important work, first of all those who assumed responsibility on balancing the market, as well as relevant international energy organization," Novak said at the opening of the G20 meeting of energy ministers.

Novak voiced a proposal about a G20 committee which would help enhance the group's coordination on energy market response.

