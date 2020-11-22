G20 Pledge Support for Most Vulnerable Nations Amid Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) G20 leaders vowed on Sunday to stand by the most vulnerable nations as they deal with various aspects of the coronavirus pandemic, in a joint declaration adopted at the Riyadh summit.

"We remain determined to support all developing and least developed countries as they face the intertwined health, economic, and social effects of COVID-19, recognizing the specific challenges in Africa and small island developing states," the statement read.

The leaders said they would use all available policy tools to safeguard people's lives, jobs and incomes, support the global economic recovery, and enhance the resilience of the financial system.

The global economy contracted sharply earlier this year after many countries went into lockdowns to limit the spread of the virus. Economic activity picked up after reopening began but it has been uneven. The leaders stressed that the spread of the virus needed to be brought under control to support global economic recovery.