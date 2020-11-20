UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

G20 Summit Declaration To Prioritize Economic Recovery After Pandemic - Russian Sherpa

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 02:38 PM

G20 Summit Declaration to Prioritize Economic Recovery After Pandemic - Russian Sherpa

The upcoming G20 summit that will take place on Friday and Saturday is expected to finish with a declaration on overcoming the pandemic-caused crisis in the global economy, Russian G20 sherpa Svetlana Lukash told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The upcoming G20 summit that will take place on Friday and Saturday is expected to finish with a declaration on overcoming the pandemic-caused crisis in the global economy, Russian G20 sherpa Svetlana Lukash told Sputnik.

"Yes, there is a plan to adopt a final declaration this yer," Lukash said.

According to the sherpa, the talks on the final document are "not quite easy" and have been ongoing for four days.

"But we are homing in on a strong statement, which says that the world's leading economies are ready to work together to overcome the crisis, rebuild the economy, and reaffirms multilateral approach to the solutions of all global issues," the sherpa said.

According to Lukash, G20 is not planning to allocate any additional funds for the pandemic-hit economies at the moment, as all possible decision on that front have already been made either on national or international level.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Russia All

Recent Stories

Want to become more than just a fan? Share your ex ..

23 minutes ago

Brazil Raises Import Tariffs on Products From Cost ..

3 minutes ago

High-Ranking Nigerian Official Saddened by Murder ..

3 minutes ago

Ailing agri sector emerging as a threat to nationa ..

52 minutes ago

Public Prosecution highlights articles of Child Ri ..

56 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 patients reached to 1479 in Sar ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.