G20 Summit Declaration to Prioritize Economic Recovery After Pandemic - Russian Sherpa

The upcoming G20 summit that will take place on Friday and Saturday is expected to finish with a declaration on overcoming the pandemic-caused crisis in the global economy, Russian G20 sherpa Svetlana Lukash told Sputnik

"Yes, there is a plan to adopt a final declaration this yer," Lukash said.

According to the sherpa, the talks on the final document are "not quite easy" and have been ongoing for four days.

"But we are homing in on a strong statement, which says that the world's leading economies are ready to work together to overcome the crisis, rebuild the economy, and reaffirms multilateral approach to the solutions of all global issues," the sherpa said.

According to Lukash, G20 is not planning to allocate any additional funds for the pandemic-hit economies at the moment, as all possible decision on that front have already been made either on national or international level.