G20 Trade And Investment Working Group Virtual Meeting Begins On Sunday

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 10:10 AM

G20 Trade And Investment Working Group Virtual Meeting Begins on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2020) The third meeting of the G20 Trade and Investment Working Group (TIWG) is set to begin on Sunday, with the two-day event being held via video conference amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The TIWG was established under the Chinese G20 presidency in 2016 and has been carried on since.

The G20 is continuing to hold most events remotely as the coronavirus disease pandemic continues. The Saudi Arabian presidency will culminate in mid-November with the Leaders' Summit, which according to the group's agenda, is still on course to be held in Riyadh.

