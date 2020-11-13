UrduPoint.com
G20 Unveils Terms Of Debt Restructuring For Low-Income Countries Amid COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 10:40 PM

The Group of Twenty (G20) said on Friday it has put together the terms of debt restructuring for low-income countries struggling with the regular schedule due to coronavirus-related disruptions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The Group of Twenty (G20) said on Friday it has put together the terms of debt restructuring for low-income countries struggling with the regular schedule due to coronavirus-related disruptions.

"Given the scale of the COVID-19 crisis, the significant debt vulnerabilities and deteriorating outlook in many low-income countries, we recognize that debt treatments beyond the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) may be required on a case-by-case basis. In this context, we endorse the 'Common Framework for Debt Treatments beyond the DSSI,'" G20 said in a press release.

Under the new framework, the restructuring process will be initiated at the request of a debtor country. The eligible debt includes all public and publicly guaranteed debts which have an original maturity of more than one year.

The repayment period will be six years, of which one year counts for a grace period.

The organization also let all DSSI-eligible countries under the previous DSSI Term Sheet from April 2020 to remain eligible for an extension until June 30, 2021 as long as they were recognized as so far fully compliant with its conditions.

"We will also examine by the time of the 2021 IMF/WBG Spring meetings if the economic and financial situation requires to extend further the DSSI by another 6 months," the press release read.

G20 said the new framework had been endorsed by the Paris Club, an unofficial group comprising the largest creditor countries.

