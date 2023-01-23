UrduPoint.com

G7 Allies At Odds Over Changes To Russian Crude Price Cap - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2023 | 08:30 PM

G7 Allies at Odds Over Changes to Russian Crude Price Cap - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) The Group of Seven most advanced economies has been split over a proposed change to the price cap it imposed on Russian crude sales last year, media reported on Monday.

The US Treasury said on Friday that deputies from the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom plus the European Union and Australia had agreed to review the price cap on seaborne Russian crude in March to take into account developments in global markets.

Some EU countries, including Estonia and Poland, backed Ukraine's demands to lower the cap below $60 per barrel but Politico cited diplomats as saying that there was no agreement within the G7.

The G7 and allies imposed the price limit in December in a bid to hurt the Russian economy by slashing its oil revenues. In response, Russian President Vladimir Putin banned the export of oil to countries that abide by the crude price cap for five months from February 1.

The allies are also negotiating a price cap on Russian refined oil products. There are two caps in the pipeline: one for refined products that trade at a premium to crude, such as diesel or gasoil, and one for products that trade at a discount, such as fuel oil, the Treasury says.

