G7, Australia Reach Consensus On Russian Crude Price Oil Cap Of $60 Per Barrel - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2022 | 04:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2022) The Group of Seven (G7) nations and Australia issued a statement that they have reached an agreement the maximum price cap of Russian crude oil to be $60 per barrel.

"The G7 and Australia, as current members of the Price Cap Coalition, on 2 December 2022 reached consensus on a maximum price of 60 US Dollars per barrel for seaborne Russian-origin crude oil," the joint statement said on Friday.

The G7 and Australia have agreed that the price cap on Russian-origin crude oil will enter into force on December 5 or very soon thereafter, the joint statement added.

On Friday, the European Union reached an agreement on setting a price cap on Russian oil at $60 per barrel. The agreement reportedly provides for a review mechanism to keep the price cap at 5% below market value.

