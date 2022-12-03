UrduPoint.com

G7, Australia Reaffirm Intention To Phase Out Russian-Origin Crude Oil - Joint Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2022 | 04:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2022) The Group of Seven (G7) industrial nations and Australia reaffirmed in a joint statement their commitment to phase out Russian-origin crude oil from their markets.

"We reaffirm our intention to phase out Russian-origin crude oil and petroleum products from our domestic markets," the joint statement said on Friday. "This commitment remains unchanged by the implementation of the price cap."

