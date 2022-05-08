G7 Countries Committed to Phasing Out or Banning Russian Oil Imports - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2022) G7 countries have agreed to reduce or ban imports of Russian oil, as well as ensure stable global energy supplies, the White House said on Sunday.

The leaders of the G7 countries met virtually earlier in the day to discuss the latest developments in Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and its global impact, as well as efforts to support Ukraine.

"Today, the entire G7 committed to phasing out or banning the import of Russian oil," a senior administration official told reporters on Sunday.

"The G7 also committed to work together to ensure stable global energy supplies, while accelerating our efforts to reduce dependence on fossil fuels," he added.