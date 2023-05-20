G7 Countries Concerned About Government Debt in Some Countries - Joint Statement

Group of Seven (G7) leaders conveyed their concern about debt sustainability in some countries, while reiterating the urgency of tackling debt vulnerabilities, according to their final communique issued at a summit in Hiroshima on Saturday

"We remain concerned that serious challenges to debt sustainability are undermining the progress towards the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals)," the statement said, claiming that low and middle-income countries are being affected disproportionately by the conflict in Ukraine and wider global challenges.

The leaders also stressed the urgent need to address debt vulnerabilities and endorsed the G20's effort to improve the implementation of the Common Framework for Debt Treatments beyond the Debt Service Suspension Initiative.

The G7 Summit is being held in Hiroshima from May 19-21 and focuses on the Ukraine conflict, economic security, green investments, and developments in the Indo-Pacific region.

The leaders of India, Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, Comoros, and the Cook Islands have been invited to participate in the G7 Summit as well as the heads of seven international organizations, including the United Nations, the World Bank, and the World Health Organization.