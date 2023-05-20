G7 Countries to Create Platform to Counter Economic Coercion - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

HIROSHIMA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2023) Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations have flagged their concern about a "disturbing rise" in economic coercion incidents and pledged to take action to counter such practices, according to their statement on economic resilience and economic security published on Saturday.

"The world has encountered a disturbing rise in incidents of economic coercion that seek to exploit economic vulnerabilities and dependencies and undermine the foreign and domestic policies and positions of G7 members as well as partners around the world," the statement read.

They also made a commitment to work together to ensure that attempts to weaponize economic dependencies "fail and face consequences."

"Recognizing the importance of existing joint efforts including at the WTO (World Trade Organization), we will enhance collaboration by launching the Coordination Platform on Economic Coercion to increase our collective assessment, preparedness, deterrence and response to economic coercion, and further promote cooperation with partners beyond the G7," the statement read.

Within the platform, the G7 countries will use early warning and rapid information sharing, regularly consult each other, collaboratively assess situations, explore coordinated responses, deter and, where appropriate, counter economic coercion, in accordance with the respective legal systems.

The G7 Summit is being held in Hiroshima from May 19-21 and focuses on the Ukrainian conflict, economic security, green investments, and developments in the Indo-Pacific region.

The leaders of India, Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, Comoros, and the Cook Islands have been invited to participate in the G7 Summit as well as the heads of seven international organizations, including the United Nations, the World Bank, and the World Health Organization.