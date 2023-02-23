G7 Countries to Increase Economic Support for Ukraine to $39Bln in 2023 - Statement

The G7 said in a statement on Thursday that they will increase commitments on budgetary and economic support for Ukraine for 2023 to $39 billion

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) The G7 said in a statement on Thursday that they will increase commitments on budgetary and economic support for Ukraine for 2023 to $39 billion.

Earlier in the day, the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors held a meeting in Bengaluru, India.

Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko and the heads of the International Monetary Fund, World Bank Group, Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, and Financial Stability Board were also present at the meeting.

"We, together with the international community, remain strongly committed to addressing Ukraine's urgent short-term financing needs. For 2023, based on the Government of Ukraine's needs, we have increased our commitment of budget and economic support to 39 billion US dollars," the statement said.

This support of the G7 will enable the Ukrainian authorities "o safeguard the functioning of government," the statement said.