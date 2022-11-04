UrduPoint.com

G7 Countries Vow To Complete Introduction Of Price Cap On Russian Oil In Coming Weeks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 04, 2022 | 07:57 PM

G7 Countries Vow to Complete Introduction of Price Cap on Russian Oil in Coming Weeks

The G7 countries plan to complete steps to impose a cap on Russian oil prices in the coming weeks, the G7 foreign ministers said in a joint statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) The G7 countries plan to complete steps to impose a cap on Russian oil prices in the coming weeks, the G7 foreign ministers said in a joint statement.

"We will finalize implementation of the price cap on seaborne Russian oil in the coming weeks," the ministers said in a joint statement.

In addition, the foreign ministers of the G7 countries said they continue to urge oil-producing countries to increase oil production.

