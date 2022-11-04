G7 Countries Vow to Complete Introduction of Price Cap on Russian Oil in Coming Weeks

- Home
Published November 04, 2022
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) The G7 countries plan to complete steps to impose a cap on Russian oil prices in the coming weeks, the G7 foreign ministers said in a joint statement.
"We will finalize implementation of the price cap on seaborne Russian oil in the coming weeks," the ministers said in a joint statement.
In addition, the foreign ministers of the G7 countries said they continue to urge oil-producing countries to increase oil production.