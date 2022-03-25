G7 Discusses Further Strategic Oil Releases - White House

G7 nations discussed the possibility of further strategic oil releases during their meeting this week, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) G7 nations discussed the possibility of further strategic oil releases during their meeting this week, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Friday.

G7 leaders met in Brussels on Thursday to discuss a further response to Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

"Yes, (these ideas) came back up. They came back up, particularly at the G7 meeting. That was a major topic of conversation, the question of what tools we have at our disposal to deal with global oil prices.

And without getting ahead of the administration, we are looking at various actions we can take. And I'll leave it at that for now," Sullivan told a briefing.

The US Energy Department said last week that the Biden administration has contracted out all 30 million barrels put up for sale from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of a coordinated global plan by consumer nations to release 60 million barrels to fight high oil prices.